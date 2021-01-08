PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.14.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.