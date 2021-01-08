PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.