Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.15.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $70.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

