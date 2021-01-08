Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.88. 23 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 74 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

