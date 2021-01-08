Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

NASDAQ PEIX opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $420.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $6,716,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at about $6,497,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.