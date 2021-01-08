Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 176.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 506.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRVR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 360,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,099. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

