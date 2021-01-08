Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 251,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,606. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.09. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.