Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Otter Tail from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

OTTR opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Otter Tail by 27.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

