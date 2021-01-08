Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $117.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 89,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.