Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,008 shares of company stock worth $3,172,091. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

