Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 66.90 ($0.87), with a volume of 1576722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.94. The company has a market capitalization of £9.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

