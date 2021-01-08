OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 6.1%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.47. 101,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
