OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Up 6.1%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.47. 101,674 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 101,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

