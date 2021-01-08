OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.84 million.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.