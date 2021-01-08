One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

