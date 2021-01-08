OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading Up 5.7%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 103,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 131,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,004.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

