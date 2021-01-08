Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.20.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

