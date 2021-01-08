OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OMRNY stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. OMRON has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $93.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

