OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
OMRNY stock opened at $89.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. OMRON has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $93.81.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
