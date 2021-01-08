Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $62.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,589,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

