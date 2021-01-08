Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.81. 637,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 705,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

