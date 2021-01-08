Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $974.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.