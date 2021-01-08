Olivier Pomel Sells 321,800 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Olivier Pomel sold 159,365 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $15,248,043.20.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $96.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,220.26 and a beta of 1.19. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 81.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 117.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $5,478,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

