Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.55.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $250.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -129.96 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $7,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,649 shares of company stock worth $72,317,626. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.