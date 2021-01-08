Offshift Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $721,564.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,843.79 or 0.99451376 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045499 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.