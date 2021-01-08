Odyssey 24-Hour Volume Reaches $256,024.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $256,024.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00103401 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.45 or 0.00417184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00213949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

