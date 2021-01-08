ODEM (ODE) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. ODEM has a market cap of $3.39 million and $2,685.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00292154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.51 or 0.02734166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars.

