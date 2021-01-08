Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report sales of $7.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.83 million and the highest is $9.35 million. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $2.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 235.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $17.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $19.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.58 million, with estimates ranging from $41.90 million to $77.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,726. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

