Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $0.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $453.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.48. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

