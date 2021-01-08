Obyte (GBYTE) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Obyte has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and $38,552.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $24.22 or 0.00060488 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

