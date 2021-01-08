Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,146.19

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $13,146.19 and $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010904 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001160 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00019354 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,743,730 coins and its circulating supply is 31,859,103 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

