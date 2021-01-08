NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s previous close.

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in NuVasive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

