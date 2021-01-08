Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.12.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 304.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.