NULS Trading Up 16.4% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $24.23 million and $20.33 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00110383 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00448193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00245685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051360 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

