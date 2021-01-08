NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Cap of $352,973.35

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $352,973.35 and approximately $5,526.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006722 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

