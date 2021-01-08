NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $5.48 on Thursday, hitting $169.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,804. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.05 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $179.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NovoCure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after acquiring an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

