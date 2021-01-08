Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVS. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. 56,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,020. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

