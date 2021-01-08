Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.13. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Analysts predict that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

