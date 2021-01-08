Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NOVN opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.13. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Analysts predict that Novan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.