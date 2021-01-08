Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Trading 27.2% Higher

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) traded up 27.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.04. 1,866,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 423,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

