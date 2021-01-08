nOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.00445206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00239859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00053242 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

