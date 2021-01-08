Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.69

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.69 and last traded at C$47.61, with a volume of 473929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.84.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$478.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

