Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $105.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTRS. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.41.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $97.58 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $259,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.