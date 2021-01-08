Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

