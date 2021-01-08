North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.