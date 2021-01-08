North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.13

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $13.08. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 49,493 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$374.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.13.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,252.48.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

