NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €42.14 ($49.58) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.62. NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.86.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

