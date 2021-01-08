NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €42.14 ($49.58) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.62. NORMA Group SE has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12 month high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.86.

About NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

