Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Ken Worzel Sells 9,772 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $33.67 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.