Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Ken Worzel Sells 9,772 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $33.67 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,626,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 908,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.