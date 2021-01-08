Nord/LB Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.27 and its 200-day moving average is €32.95.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.