Nord/LB Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FPE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.27 and its 200-day moving average is €32.95.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

