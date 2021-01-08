Noir (NOR) Trading 67.8% Lower This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 67.8% lower against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $161,250.71 and approximately $293.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00103003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00418876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00213875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,409,310 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

