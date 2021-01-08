nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $1,612,500.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of nLIGHT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.46. 10,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in nLIGHT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

