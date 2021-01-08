Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.