Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 896,109 shares in the company, valued at $313,521,655.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $363.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.03.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

